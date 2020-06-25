25.06.2020 21:29:00

IIROC Trading Halt - YGT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Gold Terra Resource Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: YGT (All Issues)

Reason:At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt fiel es am Donnerstag schwer sich für eine Richtung zu entscheiden. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich gleichermassen unentschlossen. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltet sich volatil. Tokio gab am Donnerstag jedoch nach.

