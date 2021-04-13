 IIROC Trading Halt - VEGA | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
13.04.2021 13:50:00

IIROC Trading Halt - VEGA

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: PlantX Life Inc.

CSE Symbol: VEGA

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

