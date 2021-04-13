IIROC Trading Halt - VEGA

|
13.04.2021 13:50:00
VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: PlantX Life Inc.
CSE Symbol: VEGA
All Issues: Yes
Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
