27.04.2020 14:49:00
IIROC Trading Halt - UCU
VANCOUVER, April 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: UCU (All Issues)
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 8:40 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
