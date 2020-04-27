+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
27.04.2020 14:49:00

IIROC Trading Halt - UCU

VANCOUVER, April 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: UCU (All Issues)

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:40 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

