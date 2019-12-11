+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 13:56:00

IIROC Trading Halt - TFPM

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

TSX Symbol: TFPM (All Issues)

Reason: If as and when issued opening

Halt Time (ET): 7:34 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

