11.12.2019 13:56:00
IIROC Trading Halt - TFPM
TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
TSX Symbol: TFPM (All Issues)
Reason: If as and when issued opening
Halt Time (ET): 7:34 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
