30.08.2019 19:14:00
IIROC Trading Halt - SUGR
VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: SUGR (All Issues)
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 12:57 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
