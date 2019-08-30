30.08.2019 19:14:00

IIROC Trading Halt - SUGR

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SUGR (All Issues)

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 12:57 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

