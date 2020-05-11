+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
11.05.2020

IIROC Trading Halt - ROS

VANCOUVER, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Roscan Gold Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: ROS (all issues)

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:31 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

