08.12.2020 14:21:00

IIROC Trading Halt - RKR

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Rokmaster Resources Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: RKR

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:13 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

