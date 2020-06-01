01.06.2020 14:19:00

IIROC Trading Halt - PILL

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Canntab Therapeutics Limited

CSE Symbol: PILL (All Issues)

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:12 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Nachrichten

