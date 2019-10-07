07.10.2019 18:08:00

IIROC Trading Halt - PFC

VANCOUVER, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: PetroFrontier Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PFC (all issues)

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET):11:46 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Die heimische Börse profitierte zum Wochenstart von ihren defensiven Schwergewichten. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt konnte der DAX zulegen. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich in der neuen Woche wenig bewegt. Zum Wochenauftakt prägten in Japan unterdessen leicht rote Vorzeichen das Bild.

