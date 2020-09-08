08.09.2020 13:52:00

IIROC Trading Halt - PEH

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Primeline Energy Holdings Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PEH

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Cease Trade Order

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

