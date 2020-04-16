|
16.04.2020 16:21:00
IIROC Trading Halt - PBR
VANCOUVER, April 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Para Resources Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: PBR (all issues)
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 9:59 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Inside (Anzeige)
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow dreht ins Minus -- SMI im Plus -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street werden Gewinne wieder abgegeben. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der DAX weist positive Vorzeichen aus. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}