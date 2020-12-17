SMI 10’555 0.9%  SPI 13’123 0.9%  Dow 30’155 -0.2%  DAX 13’663 0.7%  Euro 1.0820 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’564 0.6%  Gold 1’881 0.9%  Bitcoin 20’465 8.4%  Dollar 0.8836 -0.2%  Öl 51.5 0.6% 

17.12.2020

IIROC Trading Halt - MTRX

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Loop Insights Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MTRX

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:57 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

