SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’340 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0688 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’954 0.2%  Dollar 0.8994 -0.6%  Öl 39.6 -2.9% 
06.11.2020 19:49:00

IIROC Trading Halt - MTRX

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Loop Insights Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MTRX

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:43 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 69.04
8.90 %
ABB 24.03
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 211.80
0.76 %
Alcon 56.52
0.50 %
CS Group 9.58
0.42 %
Swiss Re 71.62
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.30
-0.52 %
Nestle 106.50
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 617.20
-0.80 %
Swisscom 472.30
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:23
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:13
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
12:30
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV
07:59
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
07:06
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
US-Wahl noch offen: Chancen für Biden stehen gut - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE mit Kritik an Trump
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht - Aktie etwas schwächer
Analyst: Tesla verdankt seinen Gewinn hauptsächlich einer Tatsache
US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien für über drei Milliarden Dollar - Amazon-Aktie steigt
UBS wird in China offenbar auf 500 Millionen US-Dollar verklagt - UBS-Aktie wenig bewegt
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger ernennt Moritz Borgmann zum Leiter der Solarzellen-Produktion

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Abschläge. Die grössten Börsen in Asien fanden zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit