06.03.2020 14:15:00

IIROC Trading Halt - MRS

VANCOUVER, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MRS (All Issues)

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:07 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Talfahrt geht weiter: SMI und DAX brechen ein -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit kräftigen Abgaben
Coronavirus-Ängste belasten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen am Freitag stark unter Druck.

