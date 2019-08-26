26.08.2019 14:16:00

IIROC Trading Halt - MOON

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Blue Moon Zinc Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MOON (All issues)

Reason:  At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:08 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

