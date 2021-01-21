Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
21.01.2021 21:46:00
IIROC Trading Halt - ML
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Millennial Lithium Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: ML
All Issues: No
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 3:40 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen etwas höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street setzte sich die Rekordjagd mit gedrosseltem Tempo fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung. Der DAX gab am Donnerstag Aufschläge ab. Die asiatischen Indizes notierten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich im Plus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}