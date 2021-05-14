SMI 11’090 0.5%  SPI 14’215 0.5%  Dow 34’021 1.3%  DAX 15’301 0.7%  Euro 1.0958 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’984 0.8%  Gold 1’836 0.5%  Bitcoin 45’719 1.5%  Dollar 0.9041 -0.2%  Öl 67.9 1.2% 
14.05.2021 13:52:00

IIROC Trading Halt - LITH

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Lithium Chile Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LITH

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

﻿

