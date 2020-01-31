31.01.2020 13:48:00

IIROC Trading Halt - HHS

VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc.

CSE Symbol: HHS (All Issues)

Reason: CTO

Halt Time (ET): ‎7‎:‎40 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

