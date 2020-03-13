13.03.2020 12:50:00

IIROC Trading Halt - HAKK.P

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP.

TSX-Venture Symbol: HAKK.P

Reason: Pending closing

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Beschleunigter Abwärtstrend jetzt bei 10.150
10:00
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
09:33
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
06:50
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert
SMI und DAX wagen Erholungsversuch -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Das Coronavirus und seine drastischen Folgen für die Schweizer Wirtschaft
Corona-Panik: Katastrophen-Fonds mit besten Monat seit über zehn Jahren
Medicago annonce la production d'un candidat-vaccin viable pour la COVID-19
Wall Street bricht fast zweistellig ein -- SMI stürzt letztlich weit unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst mehr als 10 Prozent im Minus -- Indizes in Fernost mit starken Verlusten
u-blox weist leicht tieferen Umsatz aus und deutlich kleineren Gewinn - Aktie bricht ein
EZB hält Leitzinsen stabil und erhöht Nettoanleihekäufe
Bitcoin setzt rapiden Absturz fort
Wirecard-Aktie schiesst hoch: Wirecard sieht keinen Korrekturbedarf für Bilanzen 2016 bis 2018

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX wagen Erholungsversuch -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegen sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB