13.03.2020 12:50:00
IIROC Trading Halt - HAKK.P
VANCOUVER, March 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP.
TSX-Venture Symbol: HAKK.P
Reason: Pending closing
Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
