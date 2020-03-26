26.03.2020 15:45:00

IIROC Trading Halt - GER

VANCOUVER, March 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GER (All Issues)

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 10:38 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV
11:30
EURO STOXX 50: Corona-Baisse-Trend jetzt bei 2.800
09:40
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:08
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
08:07
Weekly Hits: Health Care – Gesundheit hat oberste Priorität / E-Commerce – Zwei Stay at home-Profiteure
25.03.20
Vontobel: Wer dem Virus trotzen könnte?
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie bricht ein: Zur Rose lanciert eine Wandelanleihe über 150 Millionen Franken
Experte: Bitcoin wird die 20'000 US-Dollar-Marke bald wieder übersteigen
Schwankungen bleiben: Wall Street fester -- SMI dreht ins Plus -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Indizes schliessen tiefer
US-Handel endet nach starker Volatilität uneinheitlich -- Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
Novartis tritt Corona-Konsortium bei - Aktie fester
Valora führt Kurzarbeit ein und streicht Dividende - Aktie verliert deutlich
Corona stellt Krisenfestigkeit des Bankensektors auf die Probe - Neue Finanzkrise im Anrollen?
Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Sonova-Aktie unentschlossen: Sonova senkt wegen Coronavirus seine Prognose
Dufry-Aktie dennoch weit im Plus: Moody's senkt Kreditrating für Dufry auf 'Ba3' - Sparmassnahmen ausgeweitet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwankungen bleiben: Wall Street fester -- SMI dreht ins Plus -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Indizes schliessen tiefer
An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Nachmittag ins Plus drehen. Der deutsche Leitindex weist negative Vorzeichen aus. Am Donnerstag präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost ebenfalls schwach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB