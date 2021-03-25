SMI 11’074 0.1%  SPI 13’985 0.0%  Dow 32’361 -0.2%  DAX 14’600 -0.1%  Euro 1.1061 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’825 -0.2%  Gold 1’731 -0.2%  Bitcoin 47’825 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9391 0.3%  Öl 61.7 -3.9% 

IIROC Trading Halt - FLT.WT

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FLT.WT

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

