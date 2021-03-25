|
25.03.2021 17:07:00
IIROC Trading Halt - FLT.WT
VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Drone Delivery Canada Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: FLT.WT
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending Delisting
Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street rot -- SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX fällt -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - klare Gewinne in Japan
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag recht stabil, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste verbucht. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit verschiedenen Tendenzen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}