SMI 12’000 0.1%  SPI 15’422 0.1%  Dow 34’197 1.0%  DAX 15’572 -0.1%  Euro 1.0955 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’116 -0.2%  Gold 1’788 0.7%  Bitcoin 30’305 -4.6%  Dollar 0.9160 -0.2%  Öl 75.8 0.2% 

25.06.2021 15:03:00

IIROC Trading Halt - DBG

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Doubleview Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: DBG

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:49 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte bewegen sich weiterhin auf hohem Niveau und befinden sich im Spannungsfeld der Inflationsnachrichten. Bei den Einzeltiteln ist aktuell Microsoft im Fokus. Erfahren Sie mehr zur aktuellen Entwicklung im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:05 Lyxor: Sind grüne Anleihen einen Aufpreis wert?
10:14 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
08:19 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
05:51 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / EUR/USD – Weiter am 200er-EMA
24.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
24.06.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
23.06.21 Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie höher: Tochter Genentech erhält FDA-Notfallzulassung für Actemra
ABB prüft offenbar Abspaltung der Sparte Prozessautomation
UBS und CS betroffen: USA startet offenbar Kartellverfahren gegen Banken in Archegos-Fall
Harter Wettkampf zwischen NIO und Tesla - doch die wahren Konkurrenten könnten erst noch kommen
Tecan-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Tecan kauft US-Medizingerätehersteller Paramit für 1 Milliarde Dollar
Warren Buffett hat seit 2006 die Hälfte seines Vermögens gespendet
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich wenig verändert
Vifor-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Vifor Pharma zollt Corona Tribut mit angepasstem Studiendesign für Veltassa
Novartis-Aktie etwas fester: Novartis veröffentlicht Daten zu Radioligandentherapie 177Lu-PSMA-617 in NEJM
Vifor-Aktie in Rot: Vifor Pharma wechselt CEO per Mitte August aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit