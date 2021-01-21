Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
21.01.2021 14:12:00
IIROC Trading Halt - CVI.P
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: COMPASS VENTURE INC.
TSX-Venture Symbol: CVI.P
Reason: Pending Closing
Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}