SMI 10’969 0.2%  SPI 13’624 0.4%  Dow 31’188 0.8%  DAX 13’964 0.3%  Euro 1.0773 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’632 0.2%  Gold 1’868 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’857 -8.8%  Dollar 0.8860 -0.4%  Öl 56.0 0.5% 
21.01.2021 14:12:00

IIROC Trading Halt - CVI.P

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: COMPASS VENTURE INC.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CVI.P

Reason: Pending Closing

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’597.00
1.44 %
Alcon 66.10
1.38 %
Sika 250.00
1.34 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’077.00
1.13 %
ABB 26.65
1.06 %
SGS 2’729.00
-0.15 %
Swiss Re 83.00
-0.22 %
CieFinRichemont 85.64
-0.28 %
Swisscom 472.50
-0.30 %
Novartis 85.73
-0.33 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:33
Vontobel: Smart Farming - die «dritte grüne Revolution»
13:30
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
13:29
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
09:16
SMI kratzt an der 11.000er-Marke
07:51
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltige Anlage – Strategie mir Rückenwind / Schweizer Tech-Aktien – Zeit der Fakten
20.01.21
Grain, Oilseed Risk Factors
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt deutsche AdVita - Relief-Aktie schiesst hoch
Richemont-Aktie stark: Richemont mit leichtem Wachstum im Weihnachtsquartal
Goldman Sachs warnt vor Atempause an den US-Börsen
Unwahrscheinliche Prognosen: Diese grauen Schwäne könnten 2021 den Markt erschüttern
Alibaba-Aktie schliesst nach Lebenszeichen von Jack Ma weit im Plus
Biden als US-Präsident vereidigt: US-Börsen beenden Handel nach neuen Rekorden sehr fest -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Logitech-Aktien starten nach diversen Analystenkommentaren durch
Netflix-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Starke Zahlen von Netflix überzeugen
SMI im Plus -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt verbucht am Donnerstag Aufschläge. Der DAX präsentiert sich ebenfalls stärker. Die asiatischen Indizes notierten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit