15.12.2020 21:39:00
IIROC Trading Halt - CUB
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: CubicFarm Systems Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: CUB
All Issues: Yes
Reason:
At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 3:30 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
