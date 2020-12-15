SMI 10’341 -0.3%  SPI 12’877 -0.2%  Dow 30’166 1.0%  DAX 13’363 1.1%  Euro 1.0764 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’522 0.5%  Gold 1’853 1.4%  Bitcoin 17’280 1.1%  Dollar 0.8854 -0.2%  Öl 50.7 0.7% 

15.12.2020 21:39:00

IIROC Trading Halt - CUB

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: CubicFarm Systems Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CUB

All Issues: Yes

Reason:

At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:30 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

