18.03.2020 17:33:00

IIROC Trading Halt - CTU

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Le Chateau Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CTU (All Issues)

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET):12:26 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Wall Street knickt ein-- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt verbucht zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert in der Verlustzone. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

