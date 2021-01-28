SMI 10’832 -0.7%  SPI 13’461 -0.6%  Dow 30’303 -2.1%  DAX 13’517 -0.8%  Euro 1.0781 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’523 -0.4%  Gold 1’840 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’046 3.8%  Dollar 0.8910 0.2%  Öl 55.8 0.3% 
28.01.2021 13:58:00

IIROC Trading Halt - CRY

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Cryptologic Corp.

CSE Symbol: CRY

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 245.40
0.78 %
Geberit 552.40
0.66 %
CieFinRichemont 83.12
0.43 %
SGS 2’755.00
0.36 %
Givaudan 3’726.00
0.19 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’058.50
-1.35 %
Swisscom 496.70
-1.80 %
Lonza Grp 576.60
-2.20 %
The Swatch Grp 247.20
-2.25 %
Alcon 64.80
-2.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
11:24
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
09:57
Vontobel: Beyond Meat verbündet sich mit Pepsi
08:28
Stimmung trübt sich ein
07:32
Weekly-Hits: Guru-Index – Erfolgreich unterwegs / Zalando – Schickes Investment
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Lonza steigert Gewinn deutlich - Auswahl an möglichen LSI-Käufern werden ermittelt
Wall Street knickt nach Fed-Entscheid ein -- SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Märkte letztlich überwiegend etwas fester
Swatch mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch im Corona-Jahr - Swatch-Aktie fällt
Anleger enttäuscht von Fed: SMI gibt nach -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Tesla steigert Gewinn und Umsatz deutlich - Aktie fällt dennoch vorbörslich
Apple-Aktie vorbörslich im Minus: Quartalszahlen übertreffen Prognosen
Warum ein Experte nach der Warnung vor einer Aktien-Blase erst recht zum Käufer wurde
AMD-Aktie fällt dennoch: AMD profitiert von Laptops, Servern und Spielekonsolen
Bitcoin fällt zeitweise unter 30'000 US-Dollar
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an und will Anleihenkäufe fortsetzen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger enttäuscht von Fed: SMI gibt nach -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Am heimischen Markt und beim deutschen Leitindex kommt es im Donnerstagshandel zu Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag klar nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit