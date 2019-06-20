20.06.2019 20:18:00

IIROC Trading Halt - CGP

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CGP (all issues)

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 2:06 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

The Fed had am Mittwoch die Tür für eine Leitzinssenkung geöffnet und ihre Bereitschaft zur Unterstützung der US-Wirtschaft signalisiert.

