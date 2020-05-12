|
12.05.2020 14:24:00
IIROC Trading Halt - BRG.H
VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Brigadier Gold Limited
TSX-Venture Symbol: BRG.H (All Issues)
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 8:02 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
