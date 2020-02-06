|
06.02.2020 21:50:00
IIROC Trading Halt - BCM
VANCOUVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Bear Creek Mining Corporation
TSX-Venture Symbol: BCM (all issues)
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 3:44:15 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Hoffnung auf einen Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus stützte die heimische und die deutsche Börse auch am Donnerstag. An der Wall Street werden neue Rekord verbucht. Auch an Asiens Börsen blieb die Stimmung optimistisch.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}