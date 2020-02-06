+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
06.02.2020 21:50:00

IIROC Trading Halt - BCM

VANCOUVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Bear Creek Mining Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: BCM (all issues)

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3‎:‎44‎:‎15‎ ‎PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

