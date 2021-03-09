SMI 10’814 -0.2%  SPI 13’572 0.0%  Dow 31’942 0.4%  DAX 14’443 0.4%  Euro 1.1075 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’784 0.6%  Gold 1’715 1.8%  Bitcoin 50’827 3.9%  Dollar 0.9311 -0.6%  Öl 68.4 0.4% 

09.03.2021 15:24:00

IIROC Trading Halt - BAY

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BAY

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:14 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

