|
09.03.2021 15:24:00
IIROC Trading Halt - BAY
VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.
TSX-Venture Symbol: BAY
All Issues: Yes
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 9:14 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Inside
Inside Fonds
|
14:09
|Schroders: Null: Warum die Zinsen niedrig bleiben werden
|
08.03.21
|Schroders: Sechs Argumente für chinesische Anleihen
|
05.03.21
|Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit von A bis Z, ein Glossar für Anleger
Die steigenden Zinsen haben die Märkte zuletzt belastet. Ob das so bleibt und was in dieser Handelswoche im Fokus stehen wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate von Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow startet fester -- SMI unentschlossen -- DAX im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel uneinheitlich
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}