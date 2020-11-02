Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
02.11.2020 13:47:00
IIROC Trading Halt - BAQ.P
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Bluewater Acquisition Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: BAQ.P
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing
Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
