02.11.2020 13:47:00

IIROC Trading Halt - BAQ.P

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Bluewater Acquisition Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BAQ.P

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 40.96
4.09 %
Swiss Re 68.28
3.86 %
Swiss Life Hldg 319.40
3.63 %
Part Grp Hldg 850.60
2.90 %
UBS Group 10.92
2.54 %
The Swatch Grp 195.50
0.80 %
Geberit 525.80
0.73 %
Alcon 52.38
0.54 %
Swisscom 467.90
0.34 %
CieFinRichemont 57.38
-0.21 %
SMI dreht ins Plus -- DAX deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich im Montagshandel mit positiver Tendenz. Für den deutschen Leitindex geht es kräftig aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Montag Gewinne verbuchen.

