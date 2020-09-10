Experten-Seminar live um 18 Uhr: So investieren Profis in die Gewinner von morgen! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.09.2020 16:15:00

IIROC Trading Halt - AUAU

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Allegiant Gold Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AUAU

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 10:05 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

