|
10.09.2020 16:15:00
IIROC Trading Halt - AUAU
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Allegiant Gold Ltd.
TSX-Venture Symbol: AUAU
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 10:05 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street freundlich -- SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Wall Street verbucht am Donnerstag Gewinne. Der heimische Markt tendiert um sein Vortagesniveau. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert zuletzt im Plus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag vorwiegend abwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}