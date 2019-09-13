13.09.2019 15:49:00

IIROC Trade Resumption - XBLK

VANCOUVER, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: eXeBlock Technology Corporation

CSE Symbol: XBLK (All Issues)

Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

