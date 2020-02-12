IIROC Trade Resumption - RGLD

VANCOUVER, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Red Lake Gold Inc.

CSE Symbol: RGLD (All Issues)

Resumption (ET): 10:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

