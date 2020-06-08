08.06.2020 19:45:00

IIROC Trade Resumption - PUSH

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Pushfor Investments Inc.

CSE Symbol: PUSH (all issues)

Resumption (ET): 2:00 pm

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

