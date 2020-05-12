Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
12.05.2020 14:24:00
IIROC Trade Resumption - MAXR
TORONTO, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Maxar Technologies Inc.
TSX Symbol: MAXR (All Issues)
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
