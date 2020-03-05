+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
05.03.2020 15:13:00

IIROC Trade Resumption - CLR

TORONTO, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated

TSX Symbol: CLR (All Issues)

Resumption (ET): 9:30:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

