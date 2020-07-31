Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
31.07.2020 14:10:00
IIROC Trade Resumption - CBDT
VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Empower Clinics Inc.
CSE Symbol: CBDT
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

