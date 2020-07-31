+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
31.07.2020 14:10:00

IIROC Trade Resumption - CBDT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Empower Clinics Inc.

CSE Symbol: CBDT

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.92
4.80 %
Alcon 56.42
2.14 %
Swiss Re 72.62
1.97 %
UBS Group 10.82
1.84 %
Zurich Insur Gr 342.00
1.66 %
ABB 23.11
0.04 %
The Swatch Grp 191.30
-0.08 %
CieFinRichemont 57.28
-0.35 %
SGS 2’412.00
-0.37 %
Nestle 109.20
-0.66 %
mehr

12:34
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
07:52
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
Euro auf höchstem Stand seit zwei Jahren - Dollar auch zum Franken schwächer
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger haussiert
Swiss Re bestätigt Milliardenverlust im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie legt zu
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen schwächer
SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Shell-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Ölkonzern schreibt Milliardenverlust
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf rotem Terrain
US-Wirtschaft erleidet Rekordeinbruch im zweiten Quartal
LafargeHolcim mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch - LafargeHolcim-Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer ins Wochenende
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende höher. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

