18.08.2020 17:41:00

IIROC Trade Resumption - ASIA

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Asia Green Biotechnology Corp

CSE Symbol: ASIA

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

