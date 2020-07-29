+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
29.07.2020 16:18:00

iiPay Opens Asia Pac Hub in Singapore

DALLAS and SINGAPORE, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iiPay, a market-leader in providing global payroll solutions to multi-national corporations, released details of the new office opening earlier this year in Singapore.  Singapore serves as the hub for the Asia Pacific operations and represents an exciting juncture of continued growth and investment in supporting global clients through service excellence and market leading technical innovation. iiPay continues to grow and partner with its existing clients while adding new clients at a rapid pace.  This focus on client service excellence and innovation has resulted in an average revenue growth rate exceeding fifty percent for the last three years. The Singapore office launch follows the previously announced launch of its Budapest Hungary hub earlier this year.

According to Absolute Reports, a research report company, the global Payroll and HR Software market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate, during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon. Clients in the fast-growing Asia Pacific region need increased payroll visibility and global reporting combined with compliance and accurate payroll delivery.

"iiPay's investment in the Asia Pac region represents a commitment to serve clients in an exciting growth market with tremendous opportunities to reduce complexities, ensure compliance, and provide a standardized approach to global payroll," stated Curtis Holmes, Chief Operating Officer, iiPay. "Our clients expect operational excellence in their currencies, local language, and time zone while respecting cultural norms.  We expect to be our clients trusted payroll partner around the globe as they expand their business."

iiPay provides a truly global payroll solution, with a single technology platform to underpin day-to-day service delivery and enable effective compliance management, payment disbursements, data analytics and a single, standardized, Employee Self-Service experience across the globe.

About iiPay: iiPay is a service-focused global payroll provider, driven by their innovative cloud-based technology. iiPay's  technology solution empowers Payroll, HR and Finance professionals through advanced data management, analytics and business intelligence functionality, enabling the user to access and report on any global data at any time. Focused on outcomes, iiPay reduces complexity, centralizes and simplifies multi-country payroll processes, and ensures compliance in every country for their clients. iiPay are focused on being more than a payroll vendor; instead, they strive to be a true partner and an  extension of their client's payroll team, rather than an external provider. iiPay currently provide fully managed global payroll services in more than 170 countries.  iiPay's relentless focus on service and software enhancements and the continued expansion of their footprint reflects the vision of the company to simplify global payroll and the ambition to 'Pay the Planet'.

SOURCE iiPay

Dow legt zu -- SMI und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit roten Vorzeichen. Die Wall Street weist Gewinne aus. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

