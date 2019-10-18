+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
18.10.2019 04:00:00

III and Taiwan's Innovative Cybersecurity Companies proactively participated in the cyber week in Malaysia and Singapore to Embark into the ASEAN Market

TAIPEI, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately one-quarter of the world's malicious attacks have been initially discovered in Taiwan. This is the direct result of Taiwan's role as the nexus in the convergence of politics and communication in the Pacific west coast. Several major international companies have set up R&D centers in Taiwan to research on attacking characteristics and actions to enhance the integrity of the security protection solutions, which positions Taiwan as an ideal place for related businesses to develop their security and niche products.

Under the support of the existing semiconductor and ICT industry, Taiwan can provide the essential foundation for software and hardware R&D testing and manufacturing required by ICT and IoT companies. It builds a solid cybersecurity ecosystem supported by strong ICT industry supply chains, a rapidly developing cybersecurity industry, and rich talent pool. Moreover, the government strongly supports the industry by setting up a special unit to plan the relevant policies and management mechanisms of the national security scheme.

To accelerate international cooperation for the domestic cybersecurity companies, the Institute for Information Industry (III) led Taiwan's outstanding cybersecurity companies to participate in the international cyber week in Malaysia (CSM-ACE) in September 23th to 25th and in Singapore (SICW) from Oct 1st to 3rd 2019. Through the brand design of the Taiwan Cybersecurity Pavilion, III assists the industry for ASEAN country entrance.

Taiwan participated in the Malaysian CSM-ACE with four exhibitors: Changing, LYDSEC, Openfind, and Think Cloud, and at SICW with twelve outstanding companies: ArcRan, Datiphy, EQ Information Technologies, iMobileMind, KeyXentic, L7 Networks, LYDSEC, N-Partner Technology, Onward Security, TeamT5, Think Cloud and XCOME.

There are two sponsoring companies: N-Partner Technology, which focuses on big data collection and AI analysis technology; and Onward Security which offers expertise in source code scanning, vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, security consultants and education training.

Through the firm support of Taiwanese companies in exploring the international market, III helps Taiwan's cybersecurity companies connect with global partners through several purchase orders and memorandums of understanding signed in the US and Southeast Asia. III will continue to assist Taiwan's industry to explore the international market, expand the niche of Taiwan's cybersecurity industry, and support the development of relevant technologies. III's vision is to build a sustainable ecosystem by bridging the gaps of talent and resources.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191008/2602413-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191008/2602413-1-b

SOURCE Institute for Information Industry

