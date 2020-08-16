+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
16.08.2020 20:18:00

iHerb Announces Major Global Delivery Expansion

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb is expanding its global availability to 23 additional countries, one of the largest expansions in the company's history. This is in addition to the 165 countries and territories iHerb already serves.

iHerb Logo (PRNewsfoto/iHerb)

The newly served countries are Algeria, Anguilla, Benin, Bhutan, Bonaire, Cameroon, Djibouti, Falkland Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Republic of Guinea, Kiribati, Malawi, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Rwanda, Saint Helena, Sao Tome And Principe, Eswatini (Swaziland), Tonga, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uganda. Many people in these countries live in rural communities, far away from where they could find retailers selling health, beauty, and natural products.

"We are pleased to offer earth's best selection of natural products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience, to customers in these countries, who, until now, had difficulty accessing these crucial products iHerb provides," says iHerb Logistics COO Miriee Chang. "We are happy to now serve 188 countries and territories and look forward to serving even more in the future."

"It is especially important during the global COVID pandemic that everyone has equal ability to help improve their health and quality of life," says iHerb President Emun Zabihi. "iHerb is proud to empower wellness worldwide."

iHerb's expanded availability is offered in partnership with global delivery company DHL Express.

iHerb has invested extensively in offering the best overall value in the world for more than 30,000 quality brand name natural products, shipped directly from our state-of-the-art climate controlled facilities. Our expanded availability further demonstrates iHerb's commitment to quality, customer experience, and delivering health and wellness products safely to where our customers live.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest US-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in over 150 countries. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iherb-announces-major-global-delivery-expansion-301112891.html

SOURCE iHerb

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
-0.06 %
Swisscom 505.00
-0.20 %
CieFinRichemont 59.90
-0.23 %
Zurich Insur Gr 344.10
-0.32 %
CS Group 10.43
-0.33 %
Roche Hldg G 310.70
-1.49 %
Lonza Grp 555.40
-1.66 %
Sika 207.40
-1.80 %
Alcon 55.82
-1.93 %
Givaudan 3’747.00
-2.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
14.08.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.08.20
SMI-Bullen bleiben in Lauerstellung
14.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Pullback an Trendkanal / EUR/USD – Vor Abwärtskorrektur?
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Dollar schwach: Analyst sieht "Crash-Risiko" für den Greenback
Trump: Prüfe Verbot von chinesischem Tech-Giganten Alibaba in USA
Wie entwickelt sich der Bitcoin-Kurs? Kryptowährung könnte Seitwärtsbewegung fortsetzen
Nach Nikolas Riesen-Deal: Firmenziele des Tesla-Konkurrenten durch Republic-Services-Auftrag in Reichweite
Produktionskürzungen verringert: Wie OPEC und Verbündete den Ölpreis und die Rohölproduktion begünstigen wollen
Weiterer möglicher Käufer neben Microsoft und Twitter: Wie Netflix von einer TikTok-Übernahme profitieren könnte
KW 33: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wieso der Euro seine Kursgewinne zu Dollar und Franken ausweitet
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum verändert - US-Dollar auf Stand vom Frühhandel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse mit schwachem Wochenausklang: SMI & Co. mit Verlust -- US-Börsen letztlich kaum bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer-- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend fester ins Wochenende
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schwächer. Der Dow Jones kommt vor dem Wochenende nicht vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche grösstenteils auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB