IGT Wins "Slot Provider of the Year" and "Best Slot Game" Awards During ICE London

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has won two prestigious industry awards held in conjunction with the 2020 ICE London trade show. The Company was named "Slot Provider of the Year" at the International Gaming Awards, and its Fortune Coin™ Video Slots was named "Best Slot Game" at the British Casino Awards.

"Being recognized as the leading slot and content provider during ICE 2020 further validates IGT's leadership in developing market-attuned solutions that will create exceptional gaming experiences for players, while driving growth for our customers," saidWalter Bugno, IGT CEO International. "IGT's Fortune Coin game exemplifies the strong performance across our slot portfolio and serves as an excellent example of our commitment to delivering player-driven performance."

Both the International Gaming Awards and the British Casino Awards are designed to benchmark and champion excellence across the gaming industry.

The International Gaming Awards' Slot Provider of the Year distinction goes to the company that has shown innovation through products with exciting games that have engaged customers over the last year. The winners were determined by a panel of international gaming industry experts.

The British Casino Awards' Best Slot Game award goes to a game launched in 2019 that has gained popularity in the British gaming sector. The category shortlist was determined by an online industry vote, with independent industry experts selecting the winning title.

