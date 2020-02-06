+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
06.02.2020 12:45:00

IGT Wins "Slot Provider of the Year" and "Best Slot Game" Awards During ICE London

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has won two prestigious industry awards held in conjunction with the 2020 ICE London trade show. The Company was named "Slot Provider of the Year" at the International Gaming Awards, and its Fortune Coin™ Video Slots was named "Best Slot Game" at the British Casino Awards.

IGT is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Interactive and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships...

"Being recognized as the leading slot and content provider during ICE 2020 further validates IGT's leadership in developing market-attuned solutions that will create exceptional gaming experiences for players, while driving growth for our customers," saidWalter Bugno, IGT CEO International. "IGT's Fortune Coin game exemplifies the strong performance across our slot portfolio and serves as an excellent example of our commitment to delivering player-driven performance."

Both the International Gaming Awards and the British Casino Awards are designed to benchmark and champion excellence across the gaming industry.

The International Gaming Awards' Slot Provider of the Year distinction goes to the company that has shown innovation through products with exciting games that have engaged customers over the last year. The winners were determined by a panel of international gaming industry experts.

The British Casino Awards' Best Slot Game award goes to a game launched in 2019 that has gained popularity in the British gaming sector. The category shortlist was determined by an online industry vote, with independent industry experts selecting the winning title.

For more information, visit IGT.com, go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt. 

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

IGT Contacts:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada (401) 392-7452
Kelley Waynert, Global Communications (702) 669-3236
Francesco Luti, +39 34 85475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, (401) 392-7190

© 2020 IGT

All other trademarks used herein are owned by IGT or its affiliates, may not be used without permission, and where indicated with a ®, are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-wins-slot-provider-of-the-year-and-best-slot-game-awards-during-ice-london-300999794.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

