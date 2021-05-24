IGT Unveils Wheel of Fortune-Themed Games at Churchill Downs Incorporated Historical Horse Racing Facilities in Kentucky

LONDON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) announced today that it has extended its historical horse racing (HHR) portfolio to include performance-driving Wheel of Fortune ® -themed games. The highly anticipated games debuted at Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") HHR facilities throughout Kentucky, marking the first licensed theme IGT has introduced into the HHR market.

IGT deployed a total of 40 CrystalWheel™ cabinets featuring an HHR version of the exciting Wheel of Fortune Cash Link™ Exotic Far East theme throughout Derby City Gaming in Louisville, Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove, and CDI's newest Kentucky property, Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport.

"CDI is happy to partner with IGT once again, to offer our patrons premier gaming content and experiences," said Austin Miller, CDI Senior Vice President, Gaming Operations."IGT's Wheel of Fortune HHR games are a celebrated addition to our gaming floors and nicely complement the other top-performing games we offer, many of which are also from IGT."

"IGT is thrilled to introduce the legendary Wheel of Fortune brand to the HHR market through these three CDI properties," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "The HHR version of Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Exotic Far East engages players with its three progressive jackpot levels, free games bonus, and the exciting Cash Link feature."

The CrystalWheel cabinet is IGT's next generation Wheel of Fortune gaming machine and features a large three-dimensional top wheel providing prominence on any gaming floor and showcasing the most popular slot theme of all time.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

