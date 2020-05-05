IGT Signs Long-Term Facilities Management and Licensing Contract with SAZKA in Czech Republic

LONDON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) today announced that IGT Global Services Limited ("IGT") has signed a long-term contract with SAZKA a.s. (hereinafter "SAZKA"), the market-leading operator of lottery and betting games in the Czech Republic, to provide technology products and services through an upgraded lottery central system, next-generation lottery terminals, a new digital lottery platform, and associated content and services. The contract was effective as of March 31, 2020.

"SAZKA has been working with IGT in the Czech Republic for the past 27 years, and building on this relationship is a positive reflection of SAZKA Group's partnership with IGT in multiple European markets," said Robert Chvátal, SAZKA Group CEO. "We're looking forward to leveraging these new solutions for enhanced growth, ensuring that we continue to generate funds for youth sport in the Czech Republic."

"We're excited to begin this new era in our successful long-term relationship with SAZKA," said Declan Harkin, IGT Senior Vice President and COO, International. "Our Aurora™ platform's exceptional performance and reliability will ensure long-term innovation and growth for the Lottery and drive player engagement, increasing revenues to good causes and ultimately benefiting the people of the Czech Republic."

As part of the contract, IGT will convert SAZKA's current IGT lottery central system to its new high-performance, high-reliability, and open Aurora lottery solution, which is designed to meet all of the Lottery's needs today while enabling them to respond rapidly to changing market conditions.

The upgrade includes BizApps, which offers enhanced business intelligence and analytics tools aimed at maximizing sales growth, and includes Order Wizard, a proactive, predictive ordering tool that ensures best-selling scratch cards are sufficiently stocked at the retailer, increasing sales while minimizing returns. IGT will also replace SAZKA's 8,000 lottery terminals with its newest terminals, including IGT's industry-leading, most-deployed, and retailer-friendly draw-based lottery terminal, the Retailer Pro.

The contract includes the opportunity to leverage IGT PlayDigital™ PlayCommand platform, a solution that enables the Lottery to oversee all areas of player engagement, anticipate new customer and technological trends, strategically adapt the operation to new opportunities, and provide advanced and flexible responsible gaming features.

In addition, IGT will provide a range of technical services including central lottery system operation, depot service, and software and telecommunications maintenance services, as well as game content and a suite of game design and marketing consulting services.

SAZKA has been an IGT customer since 1993. In addition to its central system, terminals, technical services, and digital lottery technology, IGT provides the Lottery with its instant ticket management and validation system and printing services. Share of proceeds from the Lottery go to good causes, including youth sport in the Czech Republic as well as the country's Olympic Committee.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

