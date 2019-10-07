IGT Signs Five-Year Facilities Management and Product Sale Contract with Oregon Lottery to Deliver New Central Lottery System, Enhanced Technology, and Leading Retail Products

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), signed a five-year contract with the Oregon State Lottery to upgrade its central gaming system and provide, through a product sale, enhanced retailer equipment including self-service vending machines that will improve player experience. The contract will commence upon system go-live and allow for two five-year extension options.

IGT will convert the Lottery's current central system to Aurora®, IGT's comprehensive software platform that allows for system reliability, integrity, performance, and security with a user-friendly design to improve productivity. Included in the upgrade will be Order Wizard and Performance Wizard which offer enhanced business intelligence and analytics tools to maximize sales growth. IGT's Instants Processing System will also be implemented to support all aspects of the Lottery's instant ticket program including game inventory, distribution, and validation. In addition, the Lottery will purchase a wide variety of retailer technology, including IGT's newest self-service vending machine, GameTouch™ 20.

"IGT is a longtime partner of the Oregon Lottery," said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. "We look forward to IGT delivering its latest technology to modernize our central system – allowing us to attract new players and implement new strategies for revenue growth."

"The Oregon Lottery will benefit from the security and reliability of IGT's enhanced central system, Aurora, that will help evolve, grow, and manage the lottery business to ensure maximum profits are returned to good causes in the state," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "IGT is committed to supporting the growth and innovation of its customers, and we're pleased to be continuing our long-term partnership with the Oregon Lottery."

The Oregon Lottery has been a customer of IGT's since the Lottery's inception in 1985. In addition to the Aurora central system and products outlined above, IGT provides the Lottery with instant ticket games and services, video lottery terminals, and its video gaming system.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

